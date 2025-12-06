Ford could see extra duty Sunday against the Titans with Dylan Sampson (calf) questionable for Week 14.

Sampson, who injured his calf in last week's loss to San Francisco, was able to practice on a limited basis Friday after missing the first two practices, but it was not enough to avoid the questionable designation. Ford spelled Sampson last week and garnered his most touches since Week 7. Quinshon Judkins dominates the playing time and touches in the backfield, but Ford was often used as a third-down back before losing time to Sampson in recent weeks.