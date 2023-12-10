Ford rushed the ball 12 times for 51 yards in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars. He added five receptions on six targets for 31 yards.

Ford split carries nearly evenly with Kareem Hunt, but he separated himself as a pass catcher. On the ground, most of Ford's production came on a 26-yard gain early in the second quarter. He also has at least five targets in three of his last four games and has topped 30 receiving yards in consecutive contests. Ford should retain a valuable role in the offensive moving forward, though his status will be worth monitoring leading up to a Week 15 matchup against the Bears as he was headed for X-rays on hand or wrist following the win, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer.