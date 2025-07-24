Ford (undisclosed) will remain sidelined during Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Per Zac Jackson of The Athletic, coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Ford is "progressing well" from what Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram describes as a minor (unspecified) injury. Once Ford is able to resume practicing, he'll be on track to work as the Browns' RB1, with 2025 second-rounder Quinshon Judkins remaining unsigned amid legal issues, Pat McGinnis of Browns Wire reports.