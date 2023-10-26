Ford (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The Browns haven't officially ruled Ford out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, but with two straight absences from practice to begin Week 8 prep, the running back looks all but guaranteed to sit out this weekend. On a positive note, the Browns remain optimistic that Ford's right high-ankle sprain will keep him out for just 1-to-2 weeks, putting him on track to avoid a stint on injured reserve, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. According to Petrak, Kareem Hunt is scheduled to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session due to a lingering thigh injury, so he'll presumably be in line to lead the backfield in Seattle while Pierre Strong works in a complementary role.