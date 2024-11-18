Ford rushed five times for 10 yards and caught all four targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints in Week 11. He also returned two kickoffs for 37 yards.

Ford was given more opportunities in his second game back from a hamstring injury that cost him two games. He went from three touches to nine, two shy of starter Nick Chubb, and was involved in a productive Cleveland offense that gained a season-high 443 yards. Obviously, the season's gone sideways for a team that held playoff aspirations. The 2-8 Browns face an uncertain future and roster questions abound, which include at running back. Chubb is working on a one-year deal and coming back from a serious knee injury, while Ford is signed through the end of 2025.