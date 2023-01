Ford returned five kickoffs for 93 yards and did not play on offense in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Steelers in Week 18.

Ford, who had a season-high five carries last week, was not used as a running back Sunday. Instead, the Browns went with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, much as they did all season. Hunt and fellow back D'Ernest Johnson are in the final year of contracts expected to hit the open market in March. Ford appears poised to become the top backup to Chubb next season.