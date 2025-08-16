Ford is among the key Cleveland players not slated to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Eagles, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

The same applies to fellow RB Dylan Sampson, QBs Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett (hamstring), Shedeur Sanders (oblique), WR Jerry Jeudy, as well as TEs David Njoku and Harold Fannin. With 2025 second-rounder Quinshon Judkins still unsigned, Ford remains in a position to continue handling a key role in the Browns' backfield, and his next chance to see game action will arrive Aug. 23 against the Rams.