Ford (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ford was deemed a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, so his absence from Wednesday's session sets the stage for what he's able to do Thursday to loom large with regard to his chances of playing Saturday against the Ravens. If Ford is limited or out this weekend, D'Onta Foreman would likely be next in line for carries, with Pierre Strong (concussion) -- if available -- and John Kelly also in the mix.