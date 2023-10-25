Ford (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Kareem Hunt (thigh) will also sit out Wednesday's session, and with Nick Chubb (knee) done for the season and Jake Trotter of ESPN.com having already reported that Ford is expected to miss 1-to-2 weeks, it's not surprising that the Browns signed Nate McCrary and Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad this week to add healthy bodies to a depleted running back room. For now, Pierre Strong profiles as the healthiest back on Cleveland's roster, though Hunt would likely serve as the Browns' lead option Sunday in Seattle if he can overcome his own thigh injury.