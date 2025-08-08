Ford is among the Browns not in line to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Panthers.

Other key non-injured Cleveland skill players not slated to see action Friday are QB Joe Flacco, RB Pierre Strong, WRs Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, as well as TE David Njoku. With the status of unsigned rookie second-rounder Quinshon Judkins still unclear, Ford currently profiles as the Browns' top back, with Strong and Dylan Sampson also in the mix for touches out of the gate this season.