Ford rushed 12 times for 64 yards and secured two of three targets for 57 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' 37-20 win over the Jets on Thursday night. He also recovered a fumble.

Ford found consistent room against a Jets defense that has been spotty against the run all season, but his biggest contributions came through the air. Ford got the scoring on the night started with a seven-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter, and he followed it up with an impressive 50-yard catch and run that saw him power his way into the end zone with 1:25 remaining in the first half. The second-year back's rushing yardage total was his best since Week 12, while his receiving yardage tally qualified as a season high. Ford figures to continue playing a key role in Cleveland's upcoming playoff appearances, and it remains to be seen how much time he'll log in a Week 18 regular-season finale against the Bengals on Jan. 7.