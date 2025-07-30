Ford (undisclosed) took part in team drills during Wednesday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Ford resumed practicing Monday in what head coach Kevin Stefanski described as a "limited capacity," but he now appears to be fully recovered from the undisclosed injury he dealt with for roughly one week. After accepting a pay cut to remain with Cleveland earlier this offseason, Ford now finds himself facing significant backfield opportunities, as rookie second-round pick Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned amid legal issues. In the meantime, Ford and rookie fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson figure to split the majority of first-team snaps, with veteran Pierre Strong and UDFA Ahmani Marshall also battling for reps.