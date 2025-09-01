Ford is expected to operate in a workhorse role Week 1 versus the Bengals on Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Ford led the Browns in rushing last year, albeit with just 565 yards across 14 regular-season games, and he now looks set for a lead back role at home versus Cincinnati on Sunday, while rookie fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson operates as a change-of-pace back. Cleveland also claimed undrafted rookie Raheim Sanders off waivers last week, who at 6-foot, 230 pounds could contribute in short-yardage situations. Cabot reports that 2025 second-round pick Quinshon Judkins, who hasn't yet signed his rookie deal, could join the Browns soon, so there are considerable avenues for this backfield split to shift as the year progresses. Even if Judkins were to sign immediately, however, Ford and Sampson appear solidified in their roles for Week 1.