Ford (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ford was listed as limited Wednesday, but his return to a full session a day later sets the stage for the running back to suit up Sunday against the 5-0 49ers. In the Browns' Week 4 loss to the Ravens, Ford logged 43 snaps and carried nine times for 26 yards, while catching five of his six targets for 19 yards. This time around Ford is in line to continue to lead a Cleveland backfield that also includes Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong, but the trio will be up against a stout San Francisco run defense that has limited opponents to an average of 64.2 rushing yards (second-best in the league) per game to date.