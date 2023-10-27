Ford (ankle) was spotted on the field for practice Friday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reported earlier in Week 8 prep that Ford's "low grade, high ankle" sprain was expected to sideline him for 1-to-2 weeks, but the running back's appearance on the field Friday offers hope that he might be able to play Sunday against the Seahawks. The Browns' final Week 8 injury report will be released later Friday and will bring further clarity to Ford's status. While Ford missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday, Kareem Hunt (thigh) returned to a limited session Thursday after being sidelined Wednesday. Hunt will likely be in line to lead the backfield Sunday if Ford is held out or is limited.