Ford (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Seattle, will go through a pregame warmup before the Browns decide whether he's available to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After sustaining a high-ankle sprain in last week's win over the Colts and then missing practices Wednesday and Thursday, Ford appeared to stand little chance of being available for the Week 8 contest. However, he surprisingly returned to the practice field Friday as a limited participant, prompting the Browns to list him as questionable heading into the weekend. Schefter relays that Ford wants and intends to play Sunday, but if the Browns have any reservations about the health of his ankle, the second-year back will sit out. The Browns might have tipped their hand about their plans for Ford when they elevated another running back (Jordan Wilkins) from the practice squad Saturday, but official word on Ford's status won't come until the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Even if Ford suits up, he may not be tasked with handling a full workload and could cede the lead role out of the backfield to Kareem Hunt.