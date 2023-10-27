Ford (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Ford "surprised" the Browns with how well he ran Thursday, and with the running back having tested his ankle out during Friday's practice, he now has a chance to play this weekend. Look for added context with regard to Ford's status to arrive prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If Ford ends up on the inactive list or is available to play in only a limited capacity, added backfield reps would be available for Kareem Hunt (thigh) and Pierre Strong.