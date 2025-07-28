Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Ford (undisclosed) is returning to practice in a "limited capacity" this week, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Ford missed the first handful of practices with an injury that still hasn't been specified. Fellow running back Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned amid legal problems, leaving fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson and veteran Pierre Strong as the immediate competition for first-team snaps. Ford figures to jump in atop the depth chart soon enough.