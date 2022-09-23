site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-jerome-ford-returns-one-kick | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Jerome Ford: Returns one kick
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ford did not play on offense and returned one kickoff for 15 yards in Thursday's 29-17 win over the Steelers.
Ford has been the primary returner of kickoffs through three weeks but has yet to get a snap on offense.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read