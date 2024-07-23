Ford's preseason and regular season roles depend on the health statuses of injured teammates, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

With Nick Chubb (knee) unavailable during the offseason, Ford was first in running back lines for spring workouts and likely heads into training camp as the lead back. The Browns could apply injury designations to Chubb and Nyheim Hines (knee) at the beginning of camp, which will cement Ford as the lead back, potentially into the regular season. If each injured back is placed on the active-physically unable to perform list, that means Chubb and Hines, both of whom are coming back from ACL injuries, won't be participating at the start of camp and remain eligible for the reserve-PUP list to start the regular season. In the event of reserve-PUP, a player will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. There are some moving parts right now, but Ford's role should sort itself out over the coming weeks.