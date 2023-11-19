Ford rushed the ball 12 times for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 13-10 win over the Steelers. He added two receptions on five targets for eight yards.

In a change from prior weeks, Ford split work out of the Cleveland backfield exactly evenly with Kareem Hunt. Neither put up an impressive line, but Ford did cash in a one-yard score to record the Browns' only touchdown of the day. While that saved his performance in Week 11, he may have difficulty finding success with Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center, as opposing defenses may be willing to crowd the line of scrimmage. Big numbers may be particularly hard to come by if Ford continues to evenly split work with Hunt.