Ford (wrist) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ford was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, before returning to a full session Friday. Fellow RB Kareem Hunt (groin) also practiced fully Friday and will be available Sunday as well. In last weekend's 31-27 win over the Jaguars, Ford logged 43 of a possible 76 snaps on offense, en route to recording 12 carries for 51 yards and catching five of his six targets for 31 yards. Meanwhile, Hunt was out there for 28 of a possible 76 snaps on offense, while carrying 10 times for 27 yards and a TD and adding one catch for three yards. Look for a similar time-share to be in play versus Chicago, a context that gives both backs a degree of fantasy lineup utility in Week 15.