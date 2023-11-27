Ford carried the ball nine times for 65 yards and caught four of seven targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 29-12 loss to the Broncos.

Despite his big 7.2 yards per carry average, Ford failed to get double-digit carries for only the third time this season as the Browns struggled to control the ball with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) and then PJ Walker under center. Ford remains the team's top backfield option over Kareem Hunt (seven touches for 22 yards Sunday), and he's topped 70 scrimmage yards in three of the last four games despite the turmoil around him in the offense. Regardless of who's at quarterback, Ford should see a significant role in Week 13 against the Rams.