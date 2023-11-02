Ford (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ford is still working his way back from a right high-ankle sprain sustained in the Browns' Week 7 win over the Colts, but the injury didn't stop him from being available for this past Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, albeit in a limited capacity. After following up his nine-carry, one-catch performance in Seattle with two limited practices to begin Week 9 prep, Ford appears on track to play Sunday against the Cardinals, but it's not yet clear if he'll head into the game with an injury designation. If Ford can put in a full practice Friday, it would improve his odds of not only entering the weekend without a designation, but also reclaiming the lead role out of the Cleveland backfield from Kareem Hunt.