Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that he still views Ford as the lead back after the Browns re-signed Kareem Hunt, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

At this point in his career, Hunt is more of a threat to poach targets and passing-down snaps than anything else, though his combination of NFL experience and scheme familiarity could help him earn some carries as well. The lead ballcarrier role is Ford's to lose after Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending injury, and the early returns were good with the second-year pro running for 106 yards and scoring a receiving TD in Monday's 26-22 loss to Pittsburgh. It's unclear if Hunt will be active this Sunday against the Titans, and even if he is, Ford will be a comfortable favorite to lead the team in carries.