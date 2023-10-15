Ford rushed 17 times for 84 yards and caught both of his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the 49ers.

Kareem Hunt ran in a 16-yard touchdown in the second quarter among his season-high 12 carries, while Ford seemed headed for a third consecutive quiet game prior to coming alive in the fourth quarter. Ford ripped off runs of 13, 14 and 22 yards to set up a pair of Cleveland field goals, the latter of which ended up being the game-winner. This was a nice bounce-back performance from Ford after he had mustered just 44 yards on 19 carries over the previous two games, and the potential return of starting quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) in Week 7 against the Colts could lead to fewer stacked boxes and open up more running lanes for Ford.