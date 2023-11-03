Ford (ankle) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Ford upgraded to full participation Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. He injured his ankle in Week 7 against the Colts and played through the injury in Week 8 against the Seahawks, though Ford handled only nine carries compared to 14 for Kareem Hunt and 10 for Pierre Strong. Hunt and Strong could remain involved Sunday, but if Ford's close to full health, he'll likely reclaim the lead back role in a Browns offense that will be welcoming back starting quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder).