Ford caught all four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 13-10 win over Green Bay in Week 3.

Ford didn't get a carry for the first time in three weeks, but he has emerged as a primary target out of the backfield. He actually caught a fifth pass, but the play was negated by a holding penalty. Ford has 10 official targets over the last two weeks and 11 for the season. That's tied with Dylan Sampson for the lead among Cleveland's running backs, but Sampson went untargeted Sunday and has just three over the last two weeks. Ford was not used in the return game after returning six kicks in Week 2.