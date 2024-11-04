Ford gained five yards on two carries and caught one of three targets for two yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Chargers.

The Chargers' defense came as advertised and shut down all aspects of Cleveland's offense. Ford, who was returning from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, couldn't find any more room to run than starter Nick Chubb (15 carries, 39 yards). With the Browns down by three scores at halftime, Ford wound up as the backfield leader in playing time (36 snaps). The loss was another in a disappointing season for Cleveland, and the team figure to be sellers at the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, having already shipped out Amari Cooper (wrist). That could mean Chubb is on the block, as he's coming back from a serious knee injury and is in the final year of his contract. If the team moves on from Chubb, then Ford would be in line to start for the rest of the season.