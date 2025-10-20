Ford had one carry for zero yards and caught both of his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Dolphins in Week 7.

Ford was given his fewest snaps (13) and second-fewest touches in seven games. He had fewer touches than Dylan Sampson (nine snaps, four touches), who also returned two kickoffs while Ford did not. That usage on special teams may be telling. It's a change that began in Week 6, when Sampson returned five kickoffs to Ford's one. It's as if the rookie is being prepared to take over for Ford, including as the top backup to starter Quinshon Judkins. With two more weeks before the trade deadline, Ford trade rumors should increase leading up to Nov. 4.