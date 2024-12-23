Ford rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Bengals in Week 16. He also caught all five targets for 39 yards and returned three kickoffs for 62 yards.

Ford, who replaced Nick Chubb (foot) as the lead back, broke off a 66-yard run on the game's opening play from scrimmage -- the drive ended with a D'Onta Foreman turnover -- and scored a touchdown in the third quarter. Other than long run, he was held to 26 yards on 10 carries, but Ford was part of the offense's best rushing effort of the season. It came on the heels of the team's 139-yard rushing output last week when Ford had a 62-yard touchdown scamper. While the roster is expected to undergo a significant renovation during the offseason, Ford looks like a keeper and will likely be the lead back in 2025.