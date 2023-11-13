Ford rushed the ball 17 times for 107 yards in Sunday's 33-31 win over the Ravens. He added one reception for two yards.

Ford continued to lead the Browns' backfield, as he out-touched Kareem Hunt 18-10. He recorded his second 100-yard effort of the season and also became only the second back to reach the century mark on the ground against the Ravens. Much of that came on big plays of 28 and 13 yards, though Ford averaged an impressive 6.3 yards per carry overall. Since Cleveland's bye in Week 5, Ford has topped 80 yards from scrimmage in three of five games.