Ford had two carries for 17 yards and caught five of six targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Steelers in Week 6. He also returned one kickoff for 22 yards.

Ford was on the field for 33 offensive snaps -- the most since Week 2 -- and had seven touches for the second straight week. His playing time has increased the last two games, which is tied to the quarterback change from Joe Flacco to rookie Dillon Gabriel. Ford leads the running back room with 21 targets through six games and could see an uptick in usage as a runner going forward, as the organization seeks to protect the one hopeful thing on offense: rookie running back Quinshon Judkins.