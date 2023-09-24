Ford rushed the ball 10 times for 18 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Titans. He added two receptions on three targets for 33 yards and another touchdown.

This was Cleveland's first full game without Nick Chubb (knee), and Ford led the backfield with 12 total touches. However, he didn't dominate work, as both Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong entered the game on the first drive, racking up seven and six touches, respectively. Ford was the least efficient of the backs on the ground, but he managed to salvage his day with a 19-yard touchdown reception and a three-yard plunge into the end zone. He should get another chance to lead Cleveland's backfield in Week 4, but he'll face a tough matchup against the division-rival Ravens.