Ford had five carries for 18 yards and caught both of his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Vikings in Week 5. He also returned three kickoffs for 78 yards.

Ford's seven touches on offense, 38 yards from scrimmage and 116 combined yards were the most since Week 2, when he was still a factor before Quinshon Judkins became the lead running back. Cleveland's switch to rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel was the reason for Ford's increased touches. To make life easier on Gabriel, the Browns deployed a run-heavy offense and had a 50-50 split between rushes and pass attempts. They also got right tackle Jack Conklin back, which helped Cleveland amass a season-high 140 yards on the ground. Barring a Judkins injury, Ford's days as the lead back are over, but Sunday's gameplan showed how the Browns' offense can be competitive.