Ford rushed the ball six times for eight yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bengals. He added one reception on one target for minus-3 yards.

Ford was expected to serve as Cleveland's lead back, but he was instead out-touched 20-7 by Dylan Sampson. Ford didn't help himself with his opportunity, as he averaged only 1.3 yards per attempt, with his longest gain on the ground going for only two yards. Things aren't likely to get better for Ford moving forward, as Quinshon Judkins is expected to join the backfield as soon as Week 2 against Baltimore.