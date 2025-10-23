Jeudy (knee) was spotted on the field at practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Jeudy sat out the Browns' first Week 8 session Wednesday, so his return to the field Thursday is a welcome sight as he works through a knee issue. The Browns will release their second Week 8 injury report later Thursday, when it will be known whether Jeudy was a full or limited participant in practice. Jeudy has played in each of the Browns' first seven games, producing a 22-257-0 receiving line on 52 targets.