Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Back-to-back limited practices
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jeudy (knee) remained limited in practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Jeudy has logged back-to-back limited practices, so his participation level in Friday's practice will bear monitoring ahead of Sunday's home game against the Dolphins. If Jeudy faces any physical limitations against Miami, Isaiah Bond, Jamari Thrash and Malachi Corley could earn larger roles in Cleveland's inexperienced wide receiver room.
