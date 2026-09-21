Jeudy failed to haul in his lone target during the Browns' 23-19 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Jeudy couldn't improve on his 2-26-0 receiving line (on four targets) during the Browns' Week 1 loss to the Jaguars. The seventh-year pro played 34 of 58 offensive snaps Sunday (58.6 percent), third-most among Cleveland wide receivers behind rookies Denzel Boston (54) and KC Concepcion (38). Jeudy finished the 2025 regular season with the second-most receiving yards on the Browns, but it appears Boston, Concepcion, tight end Harold Fannin and even running back Quinshon Judkins are the preferred targets for Deshaun Watson to open the season. Jeudy will look for better results in Cleveland's home opener against Carolina on Sept. 27.