Jeudy brought in three of five targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 31-29 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

The veteran wideout put together one of his few productive performances of the season to date, posting his second-highest receiving yardage total of the season with the help of a season-long 60 yard reception that went for a touchdown with under three minutes remaining late in the first half. Jeudy appears to be developing some encouraging chemistry with Shedeur Sanders, now having posted a 7-141-1 line on 12 targets over the latter's first three starts.