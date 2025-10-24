Jeudy (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Jeudy remained limited at practice Friday after a DNP on Wednesday and capped session Thursday, but he evidently showed Cleveland's staff enough to avoid a Week 8 injury designation. He has caught only 22 of 52 targets for 257 yards this season, with both poor quarterback play and Jeudy's own drops contributing to his underwhelming stat line.