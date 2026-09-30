Jeudy finished Sunday's 21-18 victory against Carolina with no targets or touches.

It was the second straight week that Jeudy didn't log a reception, and this time he didn't even get a target (he logged just one in Week 2 versus Tampa Bay). The veteran wideout continues to be on the field fairly often -- he's recorded an offensive snap share of over 50 percent in each of the Browns' three contests, including Sunday, when he played 51 percent of the team's offensive snaps. However, he doesn't seem to be clicking well with QB Deshaun Watson, and at this point fantasy managers have little reason to include him in their lineups.