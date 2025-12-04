Jeudy said Wednesday that he and quarterback Shedeur Sanders have moved on from a heated conversation in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Cameras caught the two players before they were separated by teammate Ethan Pocic. "We spoke about it," Jeudy said. "We're good. It's an emotional sport. Things happen in football." The receiver, who had a career-high 90 catches and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2024, is having a frustrating season and is working with his third quarterback (and second rookie). Since Sanders took over as the starting QB, Jeudy has four catches on seven targets for 65 yards over the last two games.