Jeudy recorded five receptions on eight targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bengals.

Jeudy saw decent target volume overall, though Joe Flacco distributed the ball evenly to Harold Fannin, Cedric Tillman and Dylan Sampson. Jeudy narrowly led the team in receiving yards thanks to a meaningless catch in the final seconds of the game to turn in a passable fantasy line. However, he also dropped a target on fourth down early in the fourth quarter and had a pass deflect off his hands to turn the ball over earlier in the contest. Jeudy should have the chance to put together decent fantasy performances so long as Joe Flacco is under center, but it would be reassuring to see him command a higher rate of targets in Week 2 against the Ravens.