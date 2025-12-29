Jeudy recorded five receptions on seven targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Steelers.

Jeudy benefited from the early departure of Harold Fannin (groin) and finally displayed some rapport with Shadeuer Sanders. Jeudy earned seven targets -- his highest mark since Week 11 -- and delivered four receptions of at least 10 yards. As a result, he was able to surpass 50 receiving yards for only the second time in Sanders' six starts.