Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Five catches in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jeudy recorded five receptions on seven targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Steelers.
Jeudy benefited from the early departure of Harold Fannin (groin) and finally displayed some rapport with Shadeuer Sanders. Jeudy earned seven targets -- his highest mark since Week 11 -- and delivered four receptions of at least 10 yards. As a result, he was able to surpass 50 receiving yards for only the second time in Sanders' six starts.
