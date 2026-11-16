Jeudy recorded two catches on four targets for 74 yards in a 27-24 victory over the Texans on Sunday.

Jeudy boosted his final line considerably on a 65-yard connection with Deshaun Watson in the second period. Watson carried the ball into the end zone on the following snap to bring the Browns to within seven points. Jeudy's 74 receiving yards were a season-high mark, though he finished with two or fewer receptions for the third straight week. The veteran wideout is behind both WRs Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, not to mention tight end Harold Fannin, in the pass-catcher pecking order, so he may need to rely on big plays to have a chance to make an impact for fantasy managers.