Jeudy caught two of four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Bears.

Jeudy was limited to his fewest catches since Week 12, while his 22 receiving yards were his least since Week 11. The wide receiver has now finished with fewer than 40 yards in four of the last five games and eight times overall this season. Jeudy will look to bounce back at home in Week 16 against the Bills.