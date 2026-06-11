Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Held out of team drills

Jeudy (hamstring) didn't participate in team drills Thursday, Ashley Bastock of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, coach Todd Monken noted that Jeudy felt something in his hamstring Thursday, and as a result the Browns erred on the side of caution with the wideout on the final day of their mandatory minicamp. Jeudy -- who logged 50-602-2 line on 106 targets in 17 regular-season games last season -- should be past the issue by the time training camp starts, and looking ahead he'll continue to lead a Cleveland WR corps that's been bolstered by the addition of promising 2026 draftees KC Concepcion (Round One) and Denzel Boston (Round 2).