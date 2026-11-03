Jeudy did not catch his lone target Sunday in Cleveland's 27-6 loss to Pittsburgh.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson had a relatively productive day with 324 passing yards (albeit without a score), but Jeudy received only one of his targets. The veteran wideout logged his usual amount of paying time, notching a 60 percent offensive snap share to finish third among Cleveland wide receivers. It was the third time this season Jeudy has finished without a catch, but the other two instances were in Weeks 3 and 4, and he had been more involved of late, averaging 3.5 catches and 36.3 receiving yards over his previous four games. With that in mind, he could get back on track in Week 9 against a New Orleans defense that has been middle-of-the-pack against wideouts this year.