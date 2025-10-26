Jeudy failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Patriots.

The veteran wideout continues to be an afterthought in the Browns' passing game, as tight ends David Njoku and Harold Fannin dominated the attention of rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Jeudy has managed just a 9-75-0 line on 24 targets in Gabriel's four starts, and while the coaching staff might use a Week 9 bye to recalibrate the offense, Jeudy's fantasy appeal is at an all-time low.